26 Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADER) Trading Up 0.2%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 5,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 87,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

