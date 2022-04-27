$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.35 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

CYH traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 66,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $17.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 199.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

