$3.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to post $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $6.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.92.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $529.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,745,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. BOKF NA raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

