3,021 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 767,201 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,598,000 after purchasing an additional 132,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

