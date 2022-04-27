3,531 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 464,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 712,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 353,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,048,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after purchasing an additional 292,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13.

