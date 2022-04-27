3,725 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.41. 23,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,448. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

