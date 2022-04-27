3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.750-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.3M also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.75-11.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.73.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.55. The stock had a trading volume of 33,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,154. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

