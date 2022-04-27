$416.72 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $416.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $461.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $354.50 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $165.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 152.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.45 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

PK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 224,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,058. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

