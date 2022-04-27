$45.47 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) to post $45.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.50 million. Telos reported sales of $55.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $235.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.80 million to $241.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $277.67 million, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $289.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

TLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Telos stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 32,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,998. Telos has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $530.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.