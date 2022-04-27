$46.47 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) to announce $46.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $49.03 million. TrueCar posted sales of $65.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $196.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $211.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $249.04 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $272.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 16.54%.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of TrueCar stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 413,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,708. The company has a market cap of $333.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 25.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 120.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in TrueCar by 194.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TrueCar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

