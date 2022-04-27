464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$147.09. 464304 (AGU.TO) shares last traded at C$144.58, with a volume of 4,587,250 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$144.58.
About 464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU)
Further Reading
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for 464304 (AGU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 464304 (AGU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.