$481.77 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will report sales of $481.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $513.50 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $376.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:ASIX traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 160,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.79. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,591,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after buying an additional 118,051 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 66,778 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

