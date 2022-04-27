$488.08 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $488.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $474.46 million and the highest is $496.92 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $475.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. 629,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.87. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.