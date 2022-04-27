5,066 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 67,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,077. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.