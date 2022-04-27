5,368 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $186.39. 99,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

