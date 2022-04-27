$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Rating) will announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.27 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.98% and a negative return on equity of 106.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million.

VYNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VYNE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 190,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

