609 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 609 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.04.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,746 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.95. 70,017,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,095,809. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $476.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

