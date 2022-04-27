$656.13 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will report sales of $656.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $624.50 million and the highest is $699.90 million. Stepan reported sales of $595.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Stepan by 175.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Stepan by 10.9% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 76,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Stepan by 13.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,227,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 118,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.18. 124,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.78. Stepan has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Stepan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.