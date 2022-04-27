$69.37 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will post $69.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $101.50 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $9.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 658.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $589.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.20 million to $671.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,102,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,065. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 4.60. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,738,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marathon Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

