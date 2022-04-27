$76.50 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $76.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.78 million and the lowest is $76.10 million. Inogen posted sales of $86.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $371.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.97 million to $374.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $420.93 million, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Inogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Inogen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Inogen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Inogen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. 136,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $597.39 million, a PE ratio of -90.20 and a beta of 0.91. Inogen has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

