8,000 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,675. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

