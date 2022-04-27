9,401 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Ciena by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,439,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,243,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CIEN. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

CIEN traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.02. 18,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,349. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $286,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,540.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,752 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

