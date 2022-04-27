$965.21 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) to post sales of $965.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $973.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $955.80 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $827.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.69%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

