Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Cut by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.6% of BBR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $116.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

