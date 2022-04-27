Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Absa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 587. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

