Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, HSBC downgraded Absa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 587. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27.
Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.
