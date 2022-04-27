Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of ACST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 66,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.81. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

