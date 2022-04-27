Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,346 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Accolade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Accolade by 27.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $55.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accolade from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

