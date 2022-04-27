Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $269,447,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $183.25. 558,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,035,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.94. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

