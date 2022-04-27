Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $91,672,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.22. 438,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,783,192. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

