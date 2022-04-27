Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $643.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $724.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $830.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $646.86 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.