Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $560.58. 67,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $595.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.40. The company has a market capitalization of $228.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

