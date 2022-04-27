Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,119,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,538 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.38. 152,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

