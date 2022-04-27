Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $604,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after acquiring an additional 142,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,829. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $252.39 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.