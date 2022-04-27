Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 263.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. 2,378,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,410. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $289,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

