ACoconut 1-Day Volume Reaches $45,720.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $336,506.58 and approximately $45,720.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00020915 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.