AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.56

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 13367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,523,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,454,000 after acquiring an additional 679,937 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 714.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 407,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 357,341 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 54.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $11,767,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

