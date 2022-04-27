Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

AEDFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aedifica from €120.00 ($129.03) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Aedifica stock remained flat at $$118.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.42. Aedifica has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

