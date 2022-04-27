Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE remained flat at $$1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,363. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 67,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

