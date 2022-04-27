AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLXY remained flat at $$5.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

