AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 183,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 14,464,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

