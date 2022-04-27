Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Shares of AIN opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. Albany International has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Albany International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $744,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIN. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Albany International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.