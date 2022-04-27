Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. 12,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,921. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

