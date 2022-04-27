Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.71 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.330-$8.430 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.33-$8.43 EPS.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,465. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.52 and its 200-day moving average is $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,655 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

