Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.61. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

