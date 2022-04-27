Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Trading Up 9.4%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 79,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,958,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIRD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,278,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

