Alliance Fan Token Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $338,935.01 and $43,828.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.89 or 0.07324587 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00049089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Alliance Fan Token

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

