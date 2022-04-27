Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AHPI opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -4.39.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

