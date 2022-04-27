Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Purchased by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 168,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,178. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLO. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.62.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

