Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.