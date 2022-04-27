Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.